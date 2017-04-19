Volunteers needed!

Volunteer spots are now available at H-E-B stores during the 2019 Souper Bowl of Caring campaign. In stores, customers are encouraged to purchase a bag of food for their local food bank or give a cash donation at the register. H-E-B loves to have volunteers at their stores to help people understand the need and the importance of being a part of this national campaign. There is a store near you who is participating! https://souperbowl.org/volunteer_events/view/58...

#gamechangers on Giving Tuesday

Souper Bowl of Caring Donors are #gamechangers for ending hunger in our nation

It's about that time!

It is time to register for a NEW year of Souper Bowl of Caring. We are excited about this year's big game and can't wait to hear your stories about how you have engaged your community to CARE and move beyond themselves. Even just a party where you ask everyone to bring canned goods while you watch the game is considered caring about your follow human beings.

Fifth Annual Tackle Hunger Luncheon Needs Your Support

The Fifth Annual Souper Bowl of Caring Tackle Hunger Luncheon is pleased to be honoring the three founding food retail partners who have worked with the Souper Bowl of Caring campaign in the Houston area for more than a decade. We need YOUR help to make our event successful. Please consider sponsoring our event or buying a table. Remember, for every dollar donated to Souper Bowl of Caring, we can mobilize groups to create $25 for local food pantries. Click here for resources: https://souperbowl.org/staff/resources/view/344...

Giving Back - How Souper Bowl of Caring Works

A quick guide to the way SBoC can do more with less

The Big Game Is Almost Here

The Big Game is just around the corner, and we wanted to let you know that it's not too late to join our team. If you've already joined, then there's still time to put even more points on the scoreboard.

BlueCross BlueShield receives 2017 Tackle Hunger Humanitarian Award

On April 19, 2017, BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina was honored with the 2017 Tackle Hunger Humanitarian Award. The event was held at The Zone at Williams Brice Stadium with approximately 150 in attendance at the luncheon. Please see the video tribute to BlueCross BlueShield that was presented at the luncheon....

Join Us For The Second Annual Tackle Hunger Midlands Luncheon

You're invited to join us for the second annual Souper Bowl of Caring Tackle Hunger Midlands Luncheon. We will join together to honor our one of our founding supporters, BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina, for decades of fighting hunger and raising awareness of the need in the Midlands area....

#SouperStars: CenterPoint Christian Fellowship Church in Barneveld, NY

Check out the next great entry in our #SouperStars series!...

#SouperStars: Bonner Elementary in Houston , TX

Check out the next great entry in our #SouperStars series!...

