Since 1990, young people have been leading the charge and inspiring others to collect dollars and food weeks leading up to the Big Game. Teaming up with local partners, these groups give 100% of donations to local charities, changing the nation's largest weekend of football into the largest weekend of caring.
Register
Let us know you're holding a collection by signing up on our website. We'll send you materials to promote your event.
Collect
Hold your collection around the time of the Big Game. Donate 100% of what you collect to the charity of your choice.
Report
Let us know how much you collected by reporting back to us via the website or calling (800) 358-SOUP.