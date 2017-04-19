Souper Bowl of Caring
empowers youth and unites communities
around the time of the Big Game
to help those in need.

How We Work How You Can Help News Sign In
Photo CreditPhoto CreditPhoto Credit

How We Work

Since 1990, young people have been leading the charge and inspiring others to collect dollars and food weeks leading up to the Big Game. Teaming up with local partners, these groups give 100% of donations to local charities, changing the nation's largest weekend of football into the largest weekend of caring.
Register
Let us know you're holding a collection by signing up on our website. We'll send you materials to promote your event.
Collect
Hold your collection around the time of the Big Game. Donate 100% of what you collect to the charity of your choice.
Report
Let us know how much you collected by reporting back to us via the website or calling (800) 358-SOUP.

Interested in participating? Get started today!

Register your group

How You Can Help

View More Photos
Place of Worship
Souper Bowl of Caring was originally founded by a church youth group. Even though the movement has since expanded from the faith community to many types of participating groups, we continue to be fueled by those coming together to worship and make a difference in their community.
Register for 2019 Download Resources
View More Photos
School
Holding a collection at your school can be a great way to get the students excited around the time of the Big Game. You can hold one giant collection, or hold multiple, smaller collections. Classroom vs. Classroom! Middle School vs. High School! Any age group can get involved.
Register for 2019 Download Resources
Youth
A youth-inspired movement, Souper Bowl of Caring has always supported the idea of young people leading the charge. We have many ways young people can get involved, including the National Youth Advisory Board and Local Youth Advisory Boards in select areas. There are also plenty of resources to help get your Youth Group or School involved in holding a collection!
National Youth Advisory Board
View More Photos
Business
Do you work for a company that is looking to expand its giving? Hosting a collection around the Big Game is great way to motivate employees to work together and support something positive. Be sure to reach out to us if you need to brainstorm ideas!
Register for 2019
Charity
100% means 100%. Every penny and food item Souper Bowl of Caring participants collect is donated to agencies like YOU! Learn how you can benefit from the Souper Bowl of Caring movement by uniting the community to replenish your resources at the beginning of the year.
Create a profile

Partners

  • Houston Texans
  • Dallas Cowboys
  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • Arizona Cardinals
  • Carolina Panthers
  • Indianapolis Colts
  • Jacksonville Jaguars
  • New York Giants

News

Volunteers needed! Volunteer spots are now available at H-E-B stores during the 2019 Souper Bowl of Caring campaign. In stores, customers are encouraged to purchase a bag of food for their local food bank or give a cash donation at the register. H-E-B loves to have volunteers at their stores to help people understand the need and the importance of being a part of this national campaign. There is a store near you who is participating! https://souperbowl.org/volunteer_events/view/58... #gamechangers on Giving Tuesday Souper Bowl of Caring Donors are #gamechangers for ending hunger in our nation It's about that time! It is time to register for a NEW year of Souper Bowl of Caring. We are excited about this year's big game and can't wait to hear your stories about how you have engaged your community to CARE and move beyond themselves. Even just a party where you ask everyone to bring canned goods while you watch the game is considered caring about your follow human beings. Fifth Annual Tackle Hunger Luncheon Needs Your Support The Fifth Annual Souper Bowl of Caring Tackle Hunger Luncheon is pleased to be honoring the three founding food retail partners who have worked with the Souper Bowl of Caring campaign in the Houston area for more than a decade. We need YOUR help to make our event successful. Please consider sponsoring our event or buying a table. Remember, for every dollar donated to Souper Bowl of Caring, we can mobilize groups to create $25 for local food pantries. Click here for resources: https://souperbowl.org/staff/resources/view/344... Giving Back - How Souper Bowl of Caring Works A quick guide to the way SBoC can do more with less The Big Game Is Almost Here The Big Game is just around the corner, and we wanted to let you know that it's not too late to join our team. If you've already joined, then there's still time to put even more points on the scoreboard. BlueCross BlueShield receives 2017 Tackle Hunger Humanitarian Award On April 19, 2017, BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina was honored with the 2017 Tackle Hunger Humanitarian Award. The event was held at The Zone at Williams Brice Stadium with approximately 150 in attendance at the luncheon. Please see the video tribute to BlueCross BlueShield that was presented at the luncheon.... Join Us For The Second Annual Tackle Hunger Midlands Luncheon You're invited to join us for the second annual Souper Bowl of Caring Tackle Hunger Midlands Luncheon. We will join together to honor our one of our founding supporters, BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina, for decades of fighting hunger and raising awareness of the need in the Midlands area.... #SouperStars: CenterPoint Christian Fellowship Church in Barneveld, NY Check out the next great entry in our #SouperStars series!... #SouperStars: Bonner Elementary in Houston , TX Check out the next great entry in our #SouperStars series!... View All